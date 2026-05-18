Warm, stable weather forecast across Taiwan this week

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Taipei, May 18 (CNA) Mostly sunny weather, with daytime highs of 30 degrees Celsius and above, is expected across Taiwan this week, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Throughout the week, most regions can expect clear and slightly warm conditions during the daytime, with a chance of thundershowers in the early afternoon, CWA forecaster Tseng Chao-cheng (曾昭誠) told CNA.

From Wednesday, southwesterly winds will bring more humid conditions, with possible afternoon showers or storms in some northern and central areas, as well as in Yilan, from midweek through Saturday, Tseng said.

Temperatures will be relatively stable throughout the week, with highs reaching 30 degrees in the north and 33-35 degrees in the center and south, Tseng said.

Overnight lows will drop to 22-25 degrees nationwide, he added.

According to independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), current forecasts show Taiwan could receive another wave of "plum rains" around May 27, though this remains uncertain and will require further observation.

"Plum rains" refer to a yearly period of sustained rainfall that typically occurs in May and June in Taiwan.