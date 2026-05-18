Taiwan shares open lower
05/18/2026 09:18 AM
Taipei, May 18 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 76.54 points at 41,095.82 Monday on turnover of NT$9.85 billion (US$309.17 million).
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