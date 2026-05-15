Indonesian university delegation visits Taiwan

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Taipei, May 15 (CNA) An Indonesian university delegation recently visited Taiwan to promote academic cooperation with local institutions in fields such as medicine, engineering and agriculture, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Friday.

Led by Ova Emilia, president of Gadjah Mada University, the delegation visited Taiwan from May 4 to 8 and toured several universities, including National Chung Hsing University, Feng Chia University, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University and National Chengchi University, the MOE said in a news release.

Gadjah Mada University, based in Yogyakarta, is Indonesia's oldest national research university and ranks among the world's top 100-150 in archaeology, modern languages, accounting and finance, English literature and agricultural technology, among other disciplines, the MOE said.

The university is best known for requiring students to complete community service in rural and underserved areas before graduation, sending more than 7,000 students each year across Indonesia to address local needs and challenges.

During the Taiwan visit, the delegation also exchanged views with local universities on academic practices in fields including medicine, engineering and agriculture, with hopes of expanding student and faculty exchanges and establishing dual-degree programs.

According to the MOE, there were a total of 18,740 Indonesian students in Taiwan in 2025, including 13,957 in degree programs and 4,783 in nondegree programs, making Indonesia the second-largest source of international students in Taiwan.

In recent years, universities in Taiwan and Indonesia have signed 1,337 academic exchange agreements, the ministry said, adding that the Huayu Enrichment Scholarship (HES) program was also offered to 40 Indonesian students for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The MOE's HES program supports international students studying Mandarin in Taiwan to improve their language skills and deepen their understanding of Taiwanese culture.