Taiwan shares close down 0.68%
05/18/2026 01:54 PM
Taipei, May 18 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 280.54 points, or 0.68 percent, at 40,891.82 Monday on turnover of NT$990.47 billion (US$31.04 billion).
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