Son of Taiwanese TV stars detained over homemade flamethrower test

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Taipei, May 17 (CNA) Sun An-tso (孫安佐), the son of Taiwanese television personalities Sun Peng (孫鵬) and Di Ying (狄鶯), was ordered detained and held incommunicado for two months Sunday over allegations related to a homemade flamethrower and weapons possession.

In announcing the decision after a detention hearing, the Taiwan Shilin District Court said Sun was strongly suspected of offenses that included public intimidation, endangering public safety, and illegal possession of a non-standard shotgun and imitation firearms.

There was a risk of collusion or evidence tampering as well as a sufficient factual basis to believe he could interfere with witnesses or evidence if not detained, according to the court.

Sun An-tso (center) is escorted by police officers on Sunday. CNA photo May 17, 2026

It therefore ruled that detention was necessary before the investigation was completed, as alternative measures such as bail or restricted residence would not be sufficient to prevent such risks.

The case stems from a video circulated on social media showing individuals testing a flamethrower-like device near a riverside area in Taipei.

That led prosecutors and police to search the residences of Sun and a man surnamed Chen (陳) on Saturday, according to the Taiwan Shilin District Prosecutors Office.

During the search, they seized a shoulder-mounted flamethrower device, fuel hoses, industrial gas cylinders, a modified shotgun, imitation firearms and marijuana.

Authorities said the footage appeared dangerous and was suspected of being intentionally posted online, sparking public concern and affecting social order.

Chen was released on NT$30,000 (US$990) bail and ordered to remain at his residence and not leave Taiwan. He is also suspected of drug-related offenses involving the use and possession of second-class narcotics.

Sun, who is in his late 20s, drew international attention in 2018 after being arrested in the United States over threats linked to a planned school shooting. He later pleaded guilty to terroristic threats and weapons-related charges before being deported.