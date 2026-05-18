U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
05/18/2026 10:28 AM
Taipei, May 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.618 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.067 from the previous close.
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