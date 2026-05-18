Taiwanese students win eight awards at world robotics competition

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New York, May 17 (CNA) Taiwanese students delivered a strong performance at this year's international robotics competition in the United States, winning eight awards, including two gold medals, one silver, and one bronze.

Dozens of Taiwanese elementary, junior high, and senior high school students competed against teams from 25 countries at the 2026 Robofest World Competition, which was held May 14-16 at Lawrence Technological University (LTU) in Michigan.

Taiwan's representative office in Chicago later presented congratulatory messages to the award-winning students, commending their dedication and encouraging them to continue striving for excellence in their future endeavors.

Taiwanese teams have consistently performed well at the Robofest competition in recent years, with their achievements highlighting the students' solid foundation and competitiveness in artificial intelligence and science education, the representative office said.

Among the eight awards earned by the Taiwanese students, a team from Kang Chiao International School in New Taipei won gold, as well as the People's Choice Award in the RoboMed Senior category.

According to the event's website, the RoboMed category requires students to design biomedical and health science-related robotics projects, using interactive technology. It also promotes an entrepreneurial approach, with robots featuring programmed computational elements and participant-built systems incorporating sensors and/or actuators.

Meanwhile, the other gold-winning Taiwanese team was from Washington High School in Taichung, competing in the Exhibition Senior category.

A Taiwanese student team called The Dreamers was awarded a silver medal in the Unknown Mission Challenge, where tasks were revealed only on the day of competition, and the robots were built and programmed accordingly.

A student team from Pingtung County called Mecha Beast Alliance, which competed in the RoboParade category, won a bronze medal.

Three other Taiwanese teams each received special awards in their respective competition categories.

Hosted by the LTU, the annual Robofest competition allows young participants from around the world to compete in autonomous robotics challenges designed to promote interest in STEAM and computer science through hands-on learning.