U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
05/18/2026 04:47 PM
Taipei, May 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.006 to close at day's low of NT$31.545.
Turnover totaled US$1.175 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.570, and peaked at NT$31.645 during trading.
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