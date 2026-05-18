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U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, May 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.006 to close at day's low of NT$31.545.

Turnover totaled US$1.175 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.570, and peaked at NT$31.645 during trading.