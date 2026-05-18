Taiwan headline news
05/18/2026 10:41 AM
Taipei, May 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: There is no issue of Taiwan independence: President Lai
@China Times: Defending ROC status quo means there is no issue of Taiwan independence: Lai Ching-te
@Liberty Times: Defending status quo means there is no issue of Taiwan independence, Lai says in response to Trump-Xi meeting
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks face five challenges
@Commercial Times: With continued momentum, Taiwan stocks expected to peak in Q2
@Taipei Times: ROC not subordinate to PRC, Lai says
Enditem/pc
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