Taiwanese writers share ocean-themed literature at Prague book fair

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Prague, May 16 (CNA) Taiwanese authors Wu Ming-yi (吳明益) and Liao Hung-chi (廖鴻基) appeared at the Book World Prague this week to discuss Taiwanese literature and its complicated marine culture with Czech readers.

Attending the the event held from May 14-17 in the Czech capital, Wu and Liao introduced their novels "The Man with the Compound Eyes" (複眼人) and "Fish Dreaming" (an informal translation of the Chinese title 魚夢魚; it has no formal English name), respectively.

The novels by Wu Ming-yi and Liao Hung-chi. CNA photo May 16, 2026

They also shared with readers their views on life and literature in Taiwan.

Speaking to CNA, Wu said the ability of Taiwan literature to gain traction in European markets often depends on translators and publishers who develop a strong interest in Taiwan, and that was the case for both his and Liao's work.

The two books were published by Mi:Lu Publishing, an independent Czech publisher with a branch in Taiwan founded by Czech artist Tomáš Řízek.

Many Czech readers initially viewed Taiwan mainly as part of Chinese culture, Wu said, but they began to see a different side of the island through his writing about Indigenous communities and natural landscapes.

He also reflected on Taiwan's relationship with the sea, saying that although Taiwan is an island, decades of maritime restrictions during the martial law era weakened people's connection with the ocean.

"When Nordic readers read our works, they sometimes feel Taiwan is both a maritime country and not quite a maritime country," Wu said, noting that in countries such as Norway and Sweden, the ocean is deeply integrated into everyday life.

Liao said his book consists of 52 short stories inspired by fish and his own dreams about the sea.

As both a fisherman and writer, Liao said many of his stories are shaped by memories of images and experiences encountered while at sea.

"As long as I can continue going out to sea, my observations and writing will continue," he said.

CNA photo May 16, 2026

Liao added that he felt honored to introduce Taiwan's ocean culture overseas and hoped literature could help people better understand and respect the sea.

One Czech reader, identified only as Tereza, said she was drawn to the recurring depictions of the ocean and fishing life in Taiwanese literature.

"As someone from a landlocked country, the sea feels almost like something from a fairy tale," she said.