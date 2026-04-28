Taiwan headline news
04/28/2026 09:50 AM
Taipei, April 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiex briefly hits 40,000, analysts warn of overheating
@China Times: New CEC chair calls use of Nationality Act on Chinese spouse's political participation 'far-fetched' and 'highly controversial'
@Liberty Times: CEC faces six challenges, must stay alert to China's election interference: Michael You
@Economic Daily News: Taiex briefly tops 40,000, sets five records
@Commercial Times: Taiex briefly reaches 40,000, posts four unexpected records
@Taipei Times: Four sentenced for spying on TSMC
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