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New Taipei to help victims seek compensation in food poisoning case

New Taipei, April 8 (CNA) The New Taipei City government on Wednesday pledged to help victims seek compensation after 99 people sought medical treatment in a suspected food poisoning case linked to a lunch box chain in the city.

Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said the city ordered the suspension of operations at all three branches of the establishment, identified as Chin Liu Cuisine (清六食堂), in Xindian District, with food samples currently under inspection.

Authorities will take legal action, including possible prosecution and fines, if violations are confirmed, he said.

Hou added that consumer protection officers have been mobilized to assist victims in seeking compensation.

According to the New Taipei Department of Health, 55 new cases were reported as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have sought medical care to 99.

Health authorities said 87 of the affected individuals consumed meals from a branch near the Xindian District Office, while 12 ate food from its Zhongxing Road branch. Patients later reported symptoms including abdominal pain, diarrhea and fever.

Of the 99 individuals who sought medical care, 53 were treated at Cardinal Tien Hospital in Xindian, 25 at Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital, five at hospitals in Taipei, and 16 at local clinics, according to health department chief secretary Yang Shih-hao (楊時豪).

Six patients have been hospitalized and 20 remain under observation, while the rest have been discharged to recover at home.

The case escalated from earlier reports of 44 people falling ill over the Tomb Sweeping Festival holiday, prompting authorities to order all three outlets to suspend operations as a precaution.

Initial inspections found multiple hygiene violations, including improperly stored waste, inadequate refrigeration, and staff failing to meet health check requirements, the department said.

Officials said laboratory testing is underway on food samples, patient specimens and environmental swabs, with results expected in two to three weeks after verification by central authorities.

The outlets remain closed and have not applied to resume operations. The case will be referred to prosecutors if food poisoning is confirmed.

Separately, a suspected food poisoning outbreak linked to spring rolls sold at a market stall in Kaohsiung has sickened 173 people as of Wednesday morning, local authorities said.

The Kaohsiung City government said testing has identified the pathogen as salmonella group D, a common cause of foodborne illness often associated with eggs, poultry and improperly handled food.

The stall in Zhengyi Market in Lingya District has been ordered to suspend operations, while authorities have fined its operator NT$1.44 million (US$45,008) and referred the case for possible criminal investigation.