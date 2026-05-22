Taiwan's jobless rate dips to 26-year low for April

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Taipei, May 22 (CNA) Taiwan's jobless rate dropped to 3.3 percent in April, the lowest level for that month in 26 years, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said Friday.

The country's jobless rate fell 0.04 percentage points from a month earlier, ending a two-month increase, data compiled by the DGBAS showed.

After seasonal adjustments, the jobless rate was 3.34 percent in April, dropping 0.01 percentage points from March.

DGBAS data indicated that the number of unemployed people dipped to 397,000 in April, down 5,000 from March.

Of the 397,000, those who became unemployed after leaving their previous jobs due to dissatisfaction fell by 4,000, while the number who lost jobs tied to seasonal or temporary work also dipped by 2,000 in April.

However, the number of people who lost employment from downsizing and business closures increased by 1,000, according to the DGBAS.

DGBAS Census Department Deputy Director Tan Wen-ling (譚文玲) said the decrease is in line with seasonal trends, as many workers who resigned around the Lunar New Year have found new employment.

Taiwan's unemployment rate has traditionally fallen in May over the last two to three years, Tan added.

However, the unemployment rate will likely climb again between June and August, as it is the graduation season when new graduates enter the job market, she said.

As to whether ongoing tensions in the Middle East will affect Taiwan's job market, Tan responded by saying that currently no changes can be observed, adding that the labor market appears stable, with the jobless rate dropping to its lowest level for April in 26 years.

In addition, unemployment among the 15-24 age group was 11.37 percent in April, reflecting the high concentration of first-time job seekers, while the rate was 5.75 percent for the 25-29 age group and 3.32 percent for the 30-34 age group, the DGBAS said.