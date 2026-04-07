Xindian bento stores shuttered amid food poisoning suspicions

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New Taipei, April 7 (CNA) Three outlets of Chin Liu Cuisine (清六食堂), a bento or boxed meal vendor in Xindian District, New Taipei, have been ordered to close on suspicion of food poisoning after at least 44 customers fell ill, the city's Department of Health said Tuesday.

As of 2 p.m., the number of those who ate a boxed meal provided by the vendor during the Tomb Sweeping Festival holiday rose to 44 from 17 a day earlier, according to the health authorities.

Authorities said the 44 people who developed stomach pain, diarrhea and fever had all eaten boxed meals provided by Chin Liu Cuisine outlets near the Xindian District Office or on Zhongxin Road on either Saturday or Sunday.

The common dishes in their boxed meal were rice, cabbage, and fried eggs or corned eggs, the authorities added.

The two outlets have been temporarily closed, along with a third Xindian location on Minquan Road, which was ordered suspended as a preventive measure.

Among the 44 who fell sick, five are hospitalized, seven are under observation, while the remaining 32 have been discharged.

Yang Shih-hao (楊時豪), chief secretary of the health department, said the department had dispatched a team to collect food samples and specimens from the two stores at the center of the suspect outbreak.

Results from the samples are expected to be available in two to three weeks, Yang said, adding that if food poisoning is confirmed, the bento vendor will be referred to prosecutors for further investigation under the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation.

Inspections on Monday and Tuesday found improperly stored waste and staff who had not received legally required health check-ups at the district office outlet, and improperly stored knives and insufficient temperature of refrigeration equipment at the Zhongxin store, the health department said.

In addition, workers at the Zhongxin store were also found of growing long fingernails, the department added.

The vendor has been ordered to correct the flaws within a specified period, according to the department.