Taiwan headline news
03/22/2026 12:13 PM
Taipei, March 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: President says No. 2, No. 3 nuclear plants meet restart conditions
@China Times: No. 2, No. 3 nuclear plants meet conditions for restart: Lai Ching-te
@Liberty Times: China distorts Resolution 2758 to isolate Taiwan: U.S. envoy to U.N.
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks favored by foreign investors show potential to rebound
@Commercial Times: 17 end-of-quarter window-dressing stocks show profit potential
@Taipei Times: Lai reveals nuclear power revival plan
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