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Taipei, March 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President says No. 2, No. 3 nuclear plants meet restart conditions

@China Times: No. 2, No. 3 nuclear plants meet conditions for restart: Lai Ching-te

@Liberty Times: China distorts Resolution 2758 to isolate Taiwan: U.S. envoy to U.N.

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks favored by foreign investors show potential to rebound

@Commercial Times: 17 end-of-quarter window-dressing stocks show profit potential

@Taipei Times: Lai reveals nuclear power revival plan

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