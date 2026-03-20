Taiwan headline news
03/20/2026 09:44 AM
Taipei, March 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Civil servant performance evaluations to be reclassified into 3 tiers instead of using grading system
@China Times: China has no plan to invade Taiwan in 2027: U.S. national intelligence director
@Liberty Times: Central bank eases property controls, raising second-home borrowing limit from 50% to 60%
@Economic Daily News: Oil prices surge as Iran engages in energy destruction warfare
@Commercial Times: Powell turns hawkish as signs of rate hikes emerge
@Taipei Times: Resilience drills schedule announced
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