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Taipei, March 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Civil servant performance evaluations to be reclassified into 3 tiers instead of using grading system

@China Times: China has no plan to invade Taiwan in 2027: U.S. national intelligence director

@Liberty Times: Central bank eases property controls, raising second-home borrowing limit from 50% to 60%

@Economic Daily News: Oil prices surge as Iran engages in energy destruction warfare

@Commercial Times: Powell turns hawkish as signs of rate hikes emerge

@Taipei Times: Resilience drills schedule announced

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