U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
03/10/2026 04:27 PM
Taipei, March 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.092 to close at NT$31.828.
Turnover totaled US$1.632 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.860, and moved to a low of NT$31.742 before rebounding.
