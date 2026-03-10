Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

03/10/2026 04:27 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, March 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.092 to close at NT$31.828.

Turnover totaled US$1.632 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.860, and moved to a low of NT$31.742 before rebounding.

(By Y.F. Low)

Enditem

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
85