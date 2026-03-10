U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.092 to close at NT$31.828.

Turnover totaled US$1.632 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.860, and moved to a low of NT$31.742 before rebounding.