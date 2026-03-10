Chunghwa Post suspends mail services to 15 countries over Iran war

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 10 (CNA) Chunghwa Post announced on Tuesday it has temporarily stopped international mail services to 15 countries due to the impact of the U.S.-Iran war.

The affected destinations are the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Israel, Pakistan, Maldives, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Greece, Egypt and Morocco, according to a notice posted on Chunghwa Post's official website.

The suspension took effect on Tuesday, it said.

The Taiwanese state-run postal service said some countries in the Middle East have announced the closure of their airspace or restrictions on flight takeoffs and landings as the war continues to escalate.

The measure was taken to prevent major delays if mail cannot reach destination countries for a long time after being sent, which could affect customer rights, the company said.

People who still need to send mail to the affected countries can inquire at local post offices about shipment through services that accept FedEx and DHL packages on their behalf, Chunghwa Post said.

Some of the countries may still be reachable through that service, the postal service added.