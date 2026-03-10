Focus Taiwan App
Visiting Guam governor forges sister-city pact with Kaohsiung

03/10/2026 11:35 AM
Guam Governor Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero (left) signs a sister-city agreement with Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung City government
Taipei, March 10 (CNA) Visiting Guam Governor Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero signed a sister-city agreement with the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung during her current visit to Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday.

As part of an eight-day visit that concludes Wednesday, Guerrero traveled to Kaohsiung on March 5 to sign a sister-city agreement with Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁).

On Monday, she attended a welcome banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), during which she said the sister-city partnership between Guam and Kaohsiung aims to strengthen ties through "city diplomacy."

Guerrero also noted that her administration is expanding bilateral cooperation with Taiwan in such areas as health care, tourism, and Indigenous affairs, according to MOFA.

Lin welcomed Guerrero's visit, saying that Taiwan and Guam share a "deep Austronesian cultural heritage" and are steadfast democratic partners committed to safeguarding regional peace and stability.

He said future cooperation could expand to areas such as artificial intelligence in agriculture, medical services, education, and cultural exchanges to improve the well-being of people in both Guam and Taiwan.

Guerrero's trip is her second visit to Taiwan since taking office as governor of Guam in 2019. Her previous visit took place in May 2025, MOFA said.

(By Joseph Yeh)

Enditem/ls

