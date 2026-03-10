Suspect in Presidential Office knife incident released without bail

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 10 (CNA) The Taipei District Court has rejected a request by prosecutors to detain a man who allegedly attempted to enter the Presidential Office compound in Taipei with a knife on Monday, ordering him to be released without bail.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain the man, surnamed Lee (李), on suspicion of making threats that endangered public safety, citing strong suspicion of criminal wrongdoing and the risk he could commit similar actions.

After reviewing the case, however, the court on Tuesday ordered Lee to be released without bail, ruling there was no legal basis for detention and asking prosecutors to consider temporary placement for a mental health evaluation, citing concerns confirmed by his family.

The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. Monday when the suspect arrived by taxi from Keelung and brandished a knife in front of the Presidential Office, shouting, "God told me to kill the communists."

City police rushed to the scene after being alerted by military police, and both groups of officers arrested Lee. No one was injured in the incident.

According to police at the time, the knife was taken from Lee, who apparently had been trying to express his grievances.

Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) said Monday that the man was quickly subdued by security personnel and that the compound remained secure.