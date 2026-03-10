Guangfu Township chief released on NT$1 million bail

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 10 (CNA) The Hualien District Court on Monday night released Guangfu Township chief Lin Ching-shui (林清水) on NT$1 million (US$31,422) bail, on the condition that he wear an electronic monitoring device.

Lin and two other township office officials were indicted earlier in the day by the Hualien District Prosecutors Office over their alleged failure to evacuate residents prior to the breach of the Matai'an Creek barrier lake on Sept. 23, 2025.

The floodwaters from the breach left 19 people dead and five others missing.

Prosecutors charged the three officials with causing a catastrophe through dereliction of duty, negligent manslaughter and falsification of evacuation figures.

They are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for Lin, citing his denial of responsibility and lack of remorse.

Lin Ching-shui's family and friends wait outside the court Monday night for his release. CNA photo March 9, 2026

According to prosecutors, Lin failed to take command of emergency response operations after warnings were issued about a potential disaster.

He also left his post to receive a dental implant in neighboring Fenglin Township after a red alert recommending mandatory evacuation had been issued, prosecutors said.

They further alleged that the three officials falsified evacuation figures in reports to Hualien County and central government authorities, with Lin claiming that preventive evacuations had been completed despite residents still remaining in danger zones.

Lin had been held in detention since Jan. 15 over concerns that he could collude with accomplices or witnesses or attempt to flee.