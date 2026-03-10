Taiwan headline news
03/10/2026 09:52 AM
Taipei, March 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: With crude oil prices topping US$100 per barrel, Taiex tumbles
@China Times: As war in Middle East escalates, international crude oil prices surpass US$100 per barrel
@Liberty Times: Washington urges Taiwan lawmakers to pass special defense budget bill
@Economic Daily News: Crude oil prices breach US$100 per barrel as U.S-Israel war with Iran shows no immediate signs of ending
@Commercial Times: Amid escalating war in Middle East, G7 discusses release of emergency oil reserves
@Taipei Times: U.S. urges legislature to pass defense billEnditem/ls
Visiting Guam governor forges sister-city pact with Kaohsiung03/10/2026 11:35 AM
Suspect in Presidential Office knife incident released without bail03/10/2026 11:08 AM
Guangfu Township chief released on NT$1 million bail03/10/2026 11:03 AM
Taiex stages strong rebound Tuesday morning03/10/2026 10:47 AM
U.S. dollar sharply lower in Taipei trading03/10/2026 10:35 AM