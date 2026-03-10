Focus Taiwan App
03/10/2026 09:52 AM
Taipei, March 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: With crude oil prices topping US$100 per barrel, Taiex tumbles

@China Times: As war in Middle East escalates, international crude oil prices surpass US$100 per barrel

@Liberty Times: Washington urges Taiwan lawmakers to pass special defense budget bill

@Economic Daily News: Crude oil prices breach US$100 per barrel as U.S-Israel war with Iran shows no immediate signs of ending

@Commercial Times: Amid escalating war in Middle East, G7 discusses release of emergency oil reserves

@Taipei Times: U.S. urges legislature to pass defense billEnditem/ls

