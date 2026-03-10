U.S. dollar sharply lower in Taipei trading
03/10/2026 10:35 AM
Taipei, March 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.790 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei foreign Exchange, down NT$0.130 from the previous close.
