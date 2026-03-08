Taiwanese donates ambulance to Argentina after 1988 fatal crash

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Buenos Aires, March 7 (CNA) A Taiwanese chiropractor who lost his wife in a traffic accident in Argentina nearly four decades ago donated an ambulance earlier this week to the hospital that treated him and his infant daughter, in a gesture of gratitude for the help they received during the tragedy.

Hsu Wen-ming (徐文銘) on Thursday presented the ambulance to Hospital Andrés Ísola in Puerto Madryn, a port city in Chubut Province, thanking medical staff and local residents who helped his family after the 1988 accident.

In 1988, Hsu and five family members were driving near Puerto Madryn to a whale-watching site when their vehicle was involved in a serious crash that left the family devastated. Hsu's wife, Chiang Feng-chiao (江鳳嬌), suffered severe bleeding.

Hsu recalled that the local medical system at the time lacked properly equipped ambulances for emergency care. Chiang was transported to the hospital in a regular vehicle but died from her injuries before she could receive timely treatment.

Hsu and his 6-month-old daughter survived and were taken to the hospital for treatment, leaving the infant suddenly without her mother's care.

During their stay, a local nurse and a female patient at the hospital volunteered to take turns breastfeeding and caring for the baby, helping the father and daughter through one of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Hsu said he never forgot the kindness shown by strangers and vowed at the time to one day donate an ambulance to the hospital.

Taiwanese chiropractor Hsu Wen-ming (center) meets with doctors who treated him in Argentinian Hospital Andrés Ísola four decades ago. Photo courtesy of Taipei Trade and Cultural Office in Argentina

The tragedy also dramatically changed the course of his life, he said.

After returning to Taiwan, Hsu studied chiropractic and spinal adjustment techniques and spent years practicing and offering free medical services around the world.

Known for his skill and compassion, he earned the nickname "the hands of an angel" while working in South America.

A commemorative plaque bearing the Spanish name of Hsu's late wife, "Analia," is installed in Hsu's donated ambulance in her memory. Photo courtesy of Taipei Trade and Cultural Office in Argentina

In an interview with CNA, Hsu said the idea of donating an ambulance emerged soon after the accident, but fulfilling the promise took years.

After securing funding, he initially planned to import an ambulance from abroad, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed logistics and administrative procedures.

Argentina's financial and legal regulations also complicated the process.

Following advice from local friends and officials, Hsu instead purchased a vehicle in Argentina and had it converted into a mobile intensive care unit in Córdoba Province in 2025.

The ambulance features a commemorative plaque bearing the Spanish name of his late wife, "Analia," in her memory.

Hospital Andrés Ísola said the ambulance will be used in local emergency medical services to assist residents in need of urgent care.

The donation ceremony also became a deeply personal reunion. The hospital arranged for Hsu to meet the physician who treated him in 1988, as well as the nurse and the woman who helped care for his daughter, Hsu said. Now in their 80s, they shared an emotional reunion nearly four decades later.

For Hsu, the donation represents not only a piece of medical equipment, but also a tribute to the kindness of strangers and a lasting memorial to his late wife, he said.