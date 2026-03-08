Kaohsiung driver in fatal crash tests positive for drugs

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 8 (CNA) A driver who rear-ended two motorcycles in Kaohsiung on Saturday night, killing one person and injuring two others, has tested positive for drugs, according to local police.

The 30-year-old man, surnamed Yang (楊), was arrested and transferred to prosecutors on suspicion of offenses against public safety, negligent homicide, causing injury and violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act, police from the Kaohsiung City Police Department Siaogang Precinct said Sunday.

Police said the precinct received a report of the accident at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday. Responding officers found that Yang had first rammed into a motorcycle driven by a 43-year-old woman surnamed Lee (李), and then struck another motorcycle ridden by a 52-year-old woman surnamed Chen (陳), who had a 9-year-old passenger also surnamed Chen.

Lee, the first motorcyclist who was struck, later died from her injuries, while Chen, the second rider struck, and the child sustained non-life-threatening abrasions.

Yang was not injured, police said.

Yang tested negative for alcohol but positive for drugs in a rapid test. Police also found etomidate, commonly referred to as "zombie vape," in his vehicle.