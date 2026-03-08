To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Two cold fronts to bring chilly weather to Taiwan next week: CWA

Taipei, March 8 (CNA) Taiwan will see chilly and wet weather next week as two cold air masses move in, with one arriving Monday and another on Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The CWA forecast that the first cold air mass arriving Monday will begin lowering temperatures and bring showers to northern and eastern Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula, and mountainous regions on Monday and Tuesday. Central Taiwan may also experience sporadic showers on Tuesday.

Lows are expected to fall to 14-15 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, 15-16 degrees in the central region, and 17-18 degrees in the south, the CWA said.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said on Sunday that temperatures below 10 degrees could be recorded in low-lying areas between Monday night and early Tuesday morning, as well as Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

The eastern half of the country may see localized showers on Wednesday as daytime temperatures rebound slightly, he said.

A second cold air mass arriving on Thursday will once again push temperatures down in northern Taiwan, while other parts of the country will also experience chilly nighttime weather, the CWA forecast.

On Thursday and Friday, the mercury will hover between 14-20 degrees in northern Taiwan, 13-24 degrees in central Taiwan, and 17-28 degrees in southern Taiwan, according to CWA data.

In terms of precipitation, the Keelung North Coast, eastern Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula and mountainous areas in Greater Taipei may see sporadic showers, while other parts of the country will have cloudy to sunny weather, the agency said.

Wu said conditions are expected to turn drier starting Thursday night, but warned that temperatures in low-lying areas could again fall below 10 degrees between Thursday night and early Friday.

Before the cold fronts arrive, temperatures on Sunday are expected to rebound slightly, with daytime highs forecast at 22 degrees in northern Taiwan, 26 degrees in central Taiwan, and 29 degrees in southern Taiwan, the CWA said.

Nighttime lows will range between 16-20 degrees in the north and 21-25 degrees elsewhere. The Greater Taipei region, eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula may see sporadic showers, while other areas will experience sunny to cloudy skies, the agency said.