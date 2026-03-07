Focus Taiwan App
03/07/2026 11:22 AM
Taipei, March 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Three versions of arms procurement bills sent for committee review after months-long gridlock

@China Times: Gasoline prices set to surge by NT$3 next week, raising concerns over rising prices

@Liberty Times: 34 KMT members found guilty in first ruling over forged recall petition signatures

@Economic Daily News: 16 top-performing stocks emerge in turbulent times

@Commercial Times: 15 companies with strong earnings attract foreign investors

@Taipei Times: Lai outlines quantum industry plans

113