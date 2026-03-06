Suspected food poisoning case in Pingtung under investigation

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) Health authorities in Pingtung County have launched an investigation into a possible food poisoning case involving high school students on a graduation trip in Kenting who got sick after eating oysters baked in their shells at a local restaurant.

Officials from the Pingtung County Public Health Bureau said Thursday that inspectors would visit the restaurant and conduct an administrative inspection, epidemiological investigation and environmental sample collection.

The inspections were conducted Thursday evening.

The bureau said further action would be determined after laboratory test results and the findings of the epidemiological investigation were reviewed, in accordance with the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation

According to a social media post by one of the students, the students purchased eight oysters for NT$120 (US$3.8) during their free time on Kenting's main street on Tuesday.

Six of the seven students later fell victim to high fevers, vomiting, diarrhea and severe abdominal cramps, prompting concerns about possible food poisoning.

The bureau said, however, that as of Thursday it had not received any reports of suspected food poisoning from medical institutions.