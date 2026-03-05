Yushan covered in 5 cm of snow; temperatures forecast to rebound Thursday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) Snow fell intermittently on Yushan, Taiwan's highest peak, on Wednesday, accumulating to about 5 centimeters when it stopped early Thursday morning, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

Yushan, also known as Jade Mountain, has been getting intermittent snowfall since Monday as sub-zero temperatures gripped the peak due to a hovering weather system that has also sent temperatures down across most of the country, according to the CWA.

The CWA reminded the public to be aware of possible icy conditions on mountain roads, saying that snow and other forms of frozen precipitation may continue at elevations of over 3,500 meters.

Throughout most of the country, however, temperatures are forecast to rebound during the day Thursday, reaching 23-26 degrees Celsius, while nighttime lows are expected to range between 16 and 18 degrees, according to CWA data.

The Keelung north coast, Yilan County, and mountainous areas in central Taiwan may see localized heavy rain on Thursday, while sporadic showers are expected in the western half of the island, the CWA said.

The rain will ease gradually later in the day, but scattered showers might continue in eastern Taiwan and on the Hengchun Peninsula, the CWA said.

Meanwhile, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said wet and chilly weather will return to northern and eastern Taiwan on Friday, as northeasterly winds strengthen.

Over the weekend, the eastern part of the Greater Taipei region and eastern Taiwan may see some showers, while the rest of northern Taiwan will be cloudy, and central and southern regions will see sunny skies, he forecast.

Temperatures will remain slightly chilly on Saturday before rebounding on Sunday, Wu said.

Another weather front is expected to arrive on Tuesday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and localized showers to northern and eastern Taiwan, he said.

Starting Wednesday, conditions are forecast to gradually turn drier, with larger day-night temperature differences, Wu added.