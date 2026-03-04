Yushan sees snowfall as chilly weather in Taiwan persists

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Snow fell on Yushan (Jade Mountain), Taiwan's highest peak, early Wednesday as chilly weather persisted around Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Although the snowfall has stopped, rime ice remains visible in the Yushan area, the agency said.

Temperatures on Yushan dropped to minus 2.1 degrees Celsius overnight, and in low-lying areas on the island of Taiwan they fell to as low as 13.5 degrees in New Taipei's Shihmen District and 13.6 degrees in Taoyuan's Yangmei District, according to CWA data.

The CWA said chilly conditions will persist Wednesday, with lows of 14-16 degrees in northern Taiwan and 17-19 degrees elsewhere. Daytime highs are expected to reach 19-21 degrees in the northern half of Taiwan and 23-24 degrees in the south.

The lower temperatures could be accompanied by sporadic showers across the island, the CWA said.

If temperatures and moisture levels permit, mountains above 3,500 meters could see snowfall or other forms of frozen precipitation, it said.

Meanwhile, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said temperatures are expected to rebound briefly Thursday, while rain will become confined to central, southern and eastern Taiwan, citing the latest forecast models.

As northeasterly winds strengthen Friday, they will bring another drop in temperatures and localized showers to northern and eastern Taiwan, Wu said.

Conditions will remain cool Saturday before gradually warming on Sunday, he forecast, adding that northern Taiwan will turn cloudy over the weekend while the south sees sunnier skies.

Starting Monday, parts of eastern Taiwan could experience localized rain again, with wet conditions extending northward Tuesday as temperatures begin to fall, he said.