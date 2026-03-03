3 Taoyuan airport-adjacent stations open to bicycles starting March 10

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taoyuan, March 3 (CNA) Starting March 10, Taoyuan Metro will permit full-sized bicycles to board at its airport-adjacent stations (A12, A13, and A14a), providing a more convenient transit option for international and domestic cyclists, the company said Tuesday.

With the inclusion of A12 (Airport Terminal 1), A13 (Airport Terminal 2), and A14a (Airport Hotel) in its bicycle-friendly network, all 22 currently operational stations on the Taoyuan Airport MRT line will be fully accessible to cyclists, the company said in a press release.

The measure allows outbound travelers to wheel their bicycles directly to the terminal stations, where they can then follow Taoyuan International Airport and airline regulations to have their bicycles packaged and checked in as special baggage, it said.

Meanwhile, inbound travelers can assemble their bicycles on the spot after collecting them from the special baggage claim area, and wheel them directly through the airport onto the Airport MRT, it added.

Under current restrictions, passengers must fold or disassemble their bicycles and secure them in carrying bags before entering these three stations.

According to the company, passengers with bicycles must buy a dedicated ticket at the inquiry counter, which includes the standard distance-based fare plus a flat NT$50 (US$1.58) surcharge.

Bicycles carried in a bag in folded or disassembled forms that meet the size requirements for carry-on items are free of charge, in line with the company's rules.

Bicycles are allowed on commuter trains only -- not express trains -- through designated doors on the first and fourth carriages, according to the company.

On weekdays, they are permitted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 10 p.m. until the last service, with no restrictions on weekends and public holidays, it said.