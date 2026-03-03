Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes southern Taiwan
03/03/2026 08:17 PM
Taipei, March 3 (CNA) A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Tainan in southern Taiwan at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The epicenter of the temblor was located in Tainan, about 40.6 kilometers northeast of Tainan City Hall, at a depth of 5.9 km, according to the administration.
The earthquake's intensity was highest in Tainan and Chiayi County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Kaohsiung, Chiayi City and Yunlin County, the CWA said.
