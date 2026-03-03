U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
03/03/2026 04:27 PM
Taipei, March 3 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.178 to close at NT$31.609.
Turnover totaled US$3.098 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.460, and peaked at NT$31.640 during trading.
