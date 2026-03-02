Man detained over Taipei Main Station bomb, death threats

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 2 (CNA) Police have arrested a man who allegedly sent threats in late February to set fires, plant bombs and kill people at Taipei Main Station, the Railway Police Bureau said Monday.

Prosecutors have also secured court approval to detain the suspect, a Changhua County resident surnamed Kuo (郭), who police said admitted making the threats due to stress and being in a bad mood.

According to a statement from the bureau, Taiwan Railway Corp. and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. received separate threats on Feb. 25 and 26, respectively.

As the threats were made just ahead of the 228 Peace Memorial Day long weekend, a peak travel period, police immediately heightened security measures and formed a task force to investigate the case.

After analyzing digital evidence, investigators identified Kuo as the suspect. Police raided his residence in Changhua on the night of Feb. 27 and took him into custody.

He was transferred to prosecutors on suspicion of public intimidation offenses.

The bureau said it has continued to strengthen patrols at stations and on trains, and has asked railway operators to remain vigilant and reinforce incident-reporting mechanisms amid recent online remarks intended to incite public fear.

Police also urged the public not to imitate such behavior, warning that it wastes public resources, spreads panic and constitutes a serious criminal offense.

Similar cases will be rigorously investigated to safeguard public transportation safety and social order, it added.