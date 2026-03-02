Focus Taiwan App
Alishan cherry blossom season to begin March 10

03/02/2026 02:59 PM
The "Formosensis" of the Alishan Forest Railway takes passengers to a stop with blooming cherry blossoms. CNA photo March 2, 2026
Taipei, March 2 (CNA) The cherry blossom season at the Alishan National Scenic Area will officially begin on March 10, although some trees are already in bloom, the Alishan National Scenic Area Headquarters said Monday.

The scenic area is home to 31 different cherry blossom varieties and other flowering plants, which are expected to bloom gradually throughout the season.

Formosan cherry (Prunus campanulata) and Okame cherry trees are already blooming, while Yoshino cherries are projected to bloom around mid-March.

The park also features other flowers, including primroses, magnolias, camellias, azaleas and wisterias.

This year's cherry blossom season, which typically attracts about 150,000 visitors, will run through April 10.

In addition to attractions within the scenic area, nearby spots such as Shizhuo Trail and the Anting observation deck are also popular with visitors hoping to view the blossoms, the headquarters said.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and Ko Lin)

Enditem/ASG

