High of 32°C expected Monday in Taiwan before weather front arrives

Taipei, March 2 (CNA) The mercury is likely to hit 32 degrees Celsius in parts of Taiwan on Monday but will drop later in the day with the arrival of a weather front, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

In southern Taiwan, daytime highs will range between 31 and 32 degrees, while other parts of the country will see temperatures of 26-30 degrees, the CWA said.

By nighttime, however, the mercury is expected to drop to 19-22 degrees across Taiwan, with the arrival of the weather front, the CWA said.

Meanwhile, brief showers are likely in northern and eastern Taiwan, mountainous areas of central Taiwan, and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south during the day on Monday, the CWA said.

The CWA has issued a dense fog advisory for the outlying Kinmen and Matsu islands, saying those conditions will last until late Monday morning.

According to independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), wet and cooler weather conditions will prevail across Taiwan into Tuesday.

Wu said temperatures are expected to rise again on Wednesday and Thursday before a seasonal northeasterly system arrives on Friday.

On Monday, the air quality in Taiwan was rated fair to good, according to the Ministry of Environment.