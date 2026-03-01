To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: US and Israel launch joint attack on Iran, Iran strikes back

@China Times: War breaks out! US, Israel launch joint strikes on Iran

@Liberty Times: US, Israel launch airstrikes on Iran; Iran retaliates with missiles targeting Israeli and US bases

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks backed by institutional investors show resilience against market volatility

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks show potential

@Taipei Times: Lai touts protections of democracy

