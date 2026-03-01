Six flights at Taoyuan airport canceled after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 1 (CNA) Six flights between Taiwan and the Middle East were canceled Sunday at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport following airstrikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, and subsequent Iranian missile and drone attacks on Gulf states.

According to the Taoyuan airport's website, the cancellations affected four Emirates flights between Taoyuan and Dubai and two Etihad Airways flights, which are codeshared with Starlux Airlines, between Taoyuan and Abu Dhabi.

Emirates said all of its flights to and from Dubai were suspended until 3 p.m. Sunday (UAE time) due to local airspace closures, and passengers with planned departures within 72 hours may rebook their tickets within 10 days or apply for refunds.

Etihad Airways announced that all flights to Abu Dhabi before 6 p.m. on Sunday were canceled and said it was unclear when normal services would resume due to the ongoing situation.