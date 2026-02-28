Yushan sees snowfall as wetter weather hits Taiwan: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) Yushan, Taiwan's highest peak, saw snowfall Saturday morning as a wave of wetter weather moved across Taiwan, with snow accumulation reaching 4 centimeters by 10 a.m., the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

Snow began falling at 7:10 a.m. at the Yushan weather station and continued through the morning, as moisture from southern China moved in, combined with the northeasterly seasonal winds, the CWA said.

It added that rain is expected across much of Taiwan on Saturday, with cooler conditions in the north and sporadic snowfall possible in mountains above 3,500 meters.

Temperatures are forecast at 16-24 degrees Celsius in the north and up to 30 degrees in the south, said independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮).

According to Wu, rainfall may ease briefly from Sunday afternoon through early Monday, bringing a short period of warmer weather.

Another front is expected to move south later on Monday, followed by strengthening northeast monsoon winds on Friday, bringing renewed rain to northern and eastern Taiwan and lower temperatures, he said.