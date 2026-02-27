Focus Taiwan App
02/27/2026
Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Premier Cho criticized for contempt of legislative power over refusal to recognize Li Chen-hsiu as legislator

@China Times: Premier Cho orders block on information access for China-born Legislator Li Chen-hsiu

@Liberty Times: Executive Yuan orders ministries to withhold data from Li Chen-hsiu due to unconfirmed citizenship status

@Economic Daily News: Jensen Huang says agentic AI applications are soaring

@Commercial Times: Nvidia upbeat about sales on strong AI demand

@Taipei Times: Premier Cho issues caution over Li Zhenxiu

