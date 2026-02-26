Taipei Veterans General, NTU hospitals ranked in world's top 250

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) Taipei Veterans General Hospital (TVGH) and National Taiwan University (NTU) Hospital featured on Newsweek's list of the world's 250 best hospitals in 2026 released Thursday.

Taipei Veterans made the list at No. 174, up 34 places from No. 208 last year, while NTU Hospital returned to the rankings at No. 249 after a three-year absence, the results showed.

The World's Best Hospitals rankings were first published by Newsweek and Statista in March 2019. This year, the list includes data on over 2,500 hospitals across 32 countries, including 35 in Taiwan.

The rankings were based on four data sources: hospital quality metrics (40 percent); hospital recommendations from surveyed medical experts (30 percent); patient experience surveys (18.5 percent); and surveys on how hospitals implemented and used patient experience surveys (6.5 percent).

TVGH Superintendent Chen Wei-ming (陳威明) told CNA his hospital is involved in exchanges with institutions in the United States, Japan and South Korea, thus raising its international visibility and possibly boosting its world ranking.

Newsweek's hospital rankings tend to favor institutions in English-speaking countries, Chen said, adding that "many more" Taiwanese hospitals would have made the top 250 in a more neutral evaluation.

In addition to the world's top 250 hospitals, the survey also provides rankings for hospitals in each country and region. The top five in Taiwan were TVGH, NTU Hospital, Taichung Veterans General Hospital, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, and Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital.

The top 10 was rounded out by Taichung-based China Medical University Hospital, National Cheng Kung University Hospital, Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital, Cathay General Hospital and Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital.