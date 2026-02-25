Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

02/25/2026 08:10 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. tariff exemptions: 27 Taiwanese agricultural products not included

@China Times: Government hopes for cross-strait exchanges, cooperation, peace, and mutual prosperity: Lai Ching-te

@Liberty Times: Cabinet's special defense bill to be sent to committee on March 6 for joint review with TPP version

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks' 'dream rally' targets 35,000

@Commercial Times: U.S. Section 232 tariffs target six more industries

@Taipei Times: Legislature sets defense budget review

Enditem/

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
115