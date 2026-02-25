Taiwan headline news
02/25/2026 08:10 AM
Taipei, Feb. 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. tariff exemptions: 27 Taiwanese agricultural products not included
@China Times: Government hopes for cross-strait exchanges, cooperation, peace, and mutual prosperity: Lai Ching-te
@Liberty Times: Cabinet's special defense bill to be sent to committee on March 6 for joint review with TPP version
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks' 'dream rally' targets 35,000
@Commercial Times: U.S. Section 232 tariffs target six more industries
@Taipei Times: Legislature sets defense budget review
