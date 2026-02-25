To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. tariff exemptions: 27 Taiwanese agricultural products not included

@China Times: Government hopes for cross-strait exchanges, cooperation, peace, and mutual prosperity: Lai Ching-te

@Liberty Times: Cabinet's special defense bill to be sent to committee on March 6 for joint review with TPP version

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks' 'dream rally' targets 35,000

@Commercial Times: U.S. Section 232 tariffs target six more industries

@Taipei Times: Legislature sets defense budget review

