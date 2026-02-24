Taiwan releases forced labor prevention guide for businesses

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) The Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Tuesday released a reference guide to help Taiwanese businesses prevent forced labor and "reduce operational risks" amid growing international scrutiny of migrant workers' rights in the country's supply chains.

The guide is intended to help businesses build "effective mechanisms" to prevent forced labor and embed "respect for human rights" in supply chain management, said Lydia Huang (黃齡玉), head of MOL's Workforce Development Agency.

"There have already been multiple cases in Taiwan and abroad showing that once forced labor conditions arise in a Taiwanese company or its supply chain, it can face consequences such as product detention, import bans or even the return of shipments," Huang said at a news conference in Taipei.

A notable example is bicycle maker Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., which came under scrutiny after U.S. authorities in September last year detained imports of its Taiwan-made products over forced labor allegations, with a subsequent import ban remaining in effect.

Apart from Giant, allegations of forced labor involving migrant workers have also surfaced in Taiwan's distant-water fishing and manufacturing sectors in recent years, drawing concern from international organizations and foreign governments.

The guide was issued following the recent signing of the Taiwan-U.S. Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, under which both sides agreed to include labor protections, such as a ban on imports of goods produced with forced labor.

The guide introduces the International Labour Organization's 11 forced labor indicators, including signs of forced labor such as debt bondage, restriction of movement, excessive overtime and retention of identity documents, Huang said.

The guide also includes a self-assessment form for businesses, tools for identifying forced labor risks and corrective measures, case studies, an overview of relevant domestic laws, and an introduction to major international audit tools, she said.

Through the guide, businesses can establish the "necessary basic understanding and internal management procedures," Huang said, adding that MOL hopes the same practices will also be implemented across downstream supply chains, especially when a company is a brand owner.

As the guide is not mandatory, Huang noted that MOL will promote it through briefings and outreach sessions in partnership with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture.

She described the guide as a "soft-law" approach aimed mainly at encouraging and advising businesses, but said it would eventually need to be written into law, "with the only question being how soon."

While existing laws, including the Employment Service Act and the Labor Standards Act, already cover many indicators of forced labor, neither the guide nor Tuesday's press event mentioned any enhanced enforcement measures to be introduced by the authorities.