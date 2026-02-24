Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Tuesday quake likely December magnitude 7.0 aftershock: CWA

02/24/2026 03:53 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Graphic: the National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction
Graphic: the National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction

Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) Tuesday's magnitude 5.6 earthquake in northeastern Taiwan was probably an aftershock of December's magnitude 7.0 quake, with further aftershocks possible but likely minor, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

The magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Taiwan at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, with its epicenter located about 16.9 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 66.8 kilometers, according to the CWA.

The tremor was probably an aftershock of the magnitude 7.0 quake on Dec. 27, given the two events' similar locations and the two-month interval consistent with an aftershock sequence, CWA Seismological Center Director Wu Chien-fu (吳健富) told CNA.

The December earthquake struck at 11:05 p.m., with its epicenter located at sea about 32.3 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 72.8 kilometers.

Wu added that further aftershocks cannot be ruled out, though their surface impact would be limited given the main quake's considerable depth.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Shih Hsiu-chuan)

Enditem/ASG

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
116