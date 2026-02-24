Western Taiwan sees driest winter on record: CWA
Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) Western Taiwan experienced its lowest winter rainfall since records began in 1951, and spring rains are unlikely to ease drought conditions, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Tuesday.
At a spring outlook briefing, CWA Weather Forecast Center Director Huang Treng-shi (黃椿喜) said rainfall from December to February totaled just 24.3 millimeters — 17 percent of the seasonal average — in western Taiwan.
Data through Feb. 22 showed that Pengjia Islet, Taipei, Hsinchu, Taichung and Chiayi logged their driest winter for the same period on record. Combined rainfall at six western stations — Taipei, Hsinchu, Taichung, Chiayi, Tainan and Hengchun — was the lowest since 1951.
Nationwide rainfall totaled 158.4 mm, the fifth lowest since 1951 and about 60 percent of the seasonal average of 260.6 mm. The average of 24.2 rainy days was also below the norm of 32.6 days, the fourth fewest on record.
Although several strong cold air systems brought chilly spells in January, overall winter temperatures were relatively warm, Huang said.
From March to May, temperatures are forecast to be normal to above normal, with rainfall below normal to near normal, he said.
Given the sharp rainfall shortfall in western Taiwan and typically limited spring precipitation, Huang said spring rains are unlikely to reverse drought conditions and water supplies could remain tight through May.
