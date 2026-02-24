Taiwan headline news
02/24/2026 08:29 AM
Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: European Parliament suspends review of US tariffs
@China Times: President willing to deliver state of nation address at Legislature: Han Kuo-yu
@Liberty Times: Han Kuo-yu proposes Q&A for state of nation address; Lai glad to attend if constitutional
@Economic Daily News: Trump tariffs fight for revival
@Commercial Times: Taiwan to ensure most-favored nation status remains unchanged amid new tariff landscape
@Taipei Times: Martial Law-era files declassified: NSB
