Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: European Parliament suspends review of US tariffs

@China Times: President willing to deliver state of nation address at Legislature: Han Kuo-yu

@Liberty Times: Han Kuo-yu proposes Q&A for state of nation address; Lai glad to attend if constitutional

@Economic Daily News: Trump tariffs fight for revival

@Commercial Times: Taiwan to ensure most-favored nation status remains unchanged amid new tariff landscape

@Taipei Times: Martial Law-era files declassified: NSB

116