Rain forecast nationwide over 228 holiday; snow possible on mountains

Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) The weather across Taiwan will turn unstable starting Wednesday as new weather systems move in, with rain and a chance of snow on high mountains expected over the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Monday.

Conditions will remain relatively stable on Tuesday, though cloud cover will increase in western Taiwan, forecasters said.

Lows will range between 18-20 degrees Celsius, while highs of 26-29 degrees are expected in most of Taiwan and highs of 29-31 degrees are forecast for Kaohsiung and Pingtung County in the south.

Beginning Wednesday, a passing front and strengthening northeasterly seasonal winds will bring showers to Taiwan's northern coast, eastern Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula in the south and mountainous parts of northern Taiwan, the CWA said.

Although the seasonal winds are forecast to weaken Thursday, another approaching front will lead to ongoing rain in northern and eastern Taiwan, with showers gradually intensifying, it said.

Rainfall will become more widespread during the 228 holiday weekend, the CWA said, adding that from Friday to Sunday, temperature and moisture conditions may support sporadic snowfall on mountains above 3,500 meters.