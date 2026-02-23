Taiwan headline news
02/23/2026 10:00 AM
Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Lai to meet heads of five government branches today
@China Times: Lai to meet heads of five government branches today
@Commercial Times: Taiex looking to open Year of the Horse above 34,000
@Taipei Times: U.S. tariffs closely monitored, Lai says
