To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lai to meet heads of five government branches today

@China Times: Lai to meet heads of five government branches today

@Commercial Times: Taiex looking to open Year of the Horse above 34,000

@Taipei Times: U.S. tariffs closely monitored, Lai says

Enditem/pc