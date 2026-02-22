Focus Taiwan App
02/22/2026 09:43 AM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Feb. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump to raise global tariffs to 15%

@China Times: Trump imposes new 10% levy after U.S. Supreme Court ruling, launches new Section 301 probe

@Liberty Times: Trump moves to impose 10% global tariff after Supreme Court strikes down IEEPA tariffs

@Economic Daily News: After Supreme Court strikes down reciprocal tariffs, Trump says global tariffs will rise to 15%

@Commercial Times: Trump hits back with 10% levy after Supreme Court loss

@Taipei Times: Trump signs 10% global tariff order

116