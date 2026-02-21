Highs of 25-30°C and sun forecast for Taiwan Sunday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 21 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has forecast mostly sunny weather and daytime temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees Celsius for Sunday as Taiwan closes out its Lunar New Year holiday.

According to the latest CWA forecast, overnight temperatures on Saturday will dip to 11-16 degrees, down more than 10 degrees from daytime highs.

During the day on Sunday, temperatures are expected to reach 25-27 degrees in the north and east, and 29-30 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, the CWA said.

While most of Taiwan will experience sunny weather, there is a chance of isolated rain showers in the east and on the Hengchun Peninsula during the day, and along the coast of Keelung and in Greater Taipei overnight, the agency said.

From Sunday night into Monday morning, the mercury will drop to 15-16 degrees in northern and central Taiwan, and to 18-19 degrees in the east and the south.

Looking to the upcoming workweek, the CWA said it expects the nice weather to continue through Tuesday evening, when an incoming frontal system will bring rain and slightly cooler temperatures to the north and east.